Fog and drizzle will be in the forecast this morning across the Hill Country. I can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm either.
A little sunshine is possible this afternoon, other-wise, partly to mostly cloudy skies continue for most areas. Highs warm into the middle and upper 70s with a slight chance of thunderstorms again in the afternoon and evening hours.
If a storm develops, it could produce hail and strong wind gusts along with frequent lightning and locally heavy downpours.
Clouds continue tonight. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible. Some of the storms may become severe. Lows remain in the lower to middle 60s.
Isolated thunderstorms return Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.
Models show late night storms possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning depending on storm development across West Texas.
If storms can develop across West Texas, they may move into our area late at night.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
