The city has invited residents who want to learn more about health and gardening to a program this weekend at the public library.
The event, which starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, will inform residents about the relationship between different fruits and vegetables and health.
“Learn all about how the different colors of the spectrum contribute in beneficial ways to our health with special guest Connie Townsend, a master gardener with the Hill Country Master Gardeners,” states a press release from the city.
The event will be in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library meeting room, 505 Water St.
The Gardening 101 series is a one-hour program touching upon different gardening topics for the Kerrville area. The event is open to the public, and no registration is required.
For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at
830-258-1274.
