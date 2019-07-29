A district judge has ordered Ingram’s city manager to answer questions under oath about matters related to a felony theft investigation of a council member last year.
Ingram Council Member Claud Jordan initiated litigation this year for the purpose, he claims, of finding out why Ingram City Manager Mark Bosma asked the police chief to look into allegations Jordan illegally refused to pay system access and tap fees upon having his property connected to a sewer line.
The city has a wastewater ordinance that requires property owners to connect to available sewer lines, and requires business owners to pay thousands in system access and tap fees upon connecting.
On Monday in Fredericksburg, District Judge N. Keith Williams ordered Bosma to answer questions under oath within the next 65 days.
The city’s attorney and Jordan’s attorney, Roger Gordon, have 20 days to coordinate and submit an agreed order for the date and time of Bosma’s deposition.
Williams’s order limits the deposition to questions that Bosma can answer from the date he was hired in 2016 through June 4, Gordon said.
Gordon said he hopes to ask Bosma why Jordon faced a criminal investigation but others have not. Gordon has claimed in court filings that as many as 40 businesses had not paid the system access and tap fees and hadn't been prosecuted.
Ingram police chief Byron Griffin, in law enforcement documents obtained by The Times, last year accused Jordan of using “deception and false pretenses” to avoid paying $5,000 in system access and tap fees in 2014. The city’s subcontractor that year had connected Jordan’s property to sewer lines running to Kerrville’s wastewater treatment plant.
A 216th grand jury no-billed the case last year, and the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute Jordan.
Among evidence Gordon recently entered into the court record is the report of a forensic document examiner, Dale Strobaugh, that concludes someone altered Jordan’s septic tank abandonment form and submitted it to the Kerr County Environmental Health Department.
The city and its attorney have declined to comment on these matters, as is customary for government entities in litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.