Parents offered drug test kits
Parents are invited to learn about teen drug use at a drug awareness program hosted at Tivy High School today.
Attendees will learn how to determine whether a child is using illicit drugs. Most drugs are contaminated with fentanyl, a toxic synthetic opioid, according to a press release. A toxic dose of fentanyl can be as small as a grain of salt.
Manufacturers of a drug testing kit donated 400 kits to the drug awareness program, each containing two urine tests that test for 15 different types of drugs. These testing kits will be available for parents to take home free of charge.
The program is put on by Tivy High School in conjunction with the Kerrville Recovery Coalition.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Tivy High School auditorium, 3250 Loop 534.
OLH gets grant
The Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation recently donated a sizable grant to Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School to upgrade the school’s computer lab and keep pace with the ever-advancing world of technology.
The grant amounts to $75,646 and paid for 25 new computers, an advanced firewall and a web filter system. The Hill Country Telephone Company, or rather, HCTC, helped install the new gear.
“We are tremendously grateful for the Foundation’s generosity and HCTC’s support that will benefit current and future students,” said OLH Principal Therese Schwarz. “Education today relies so much on computer technology.”
Benefits offered to owners of electric vehicles
This week marks National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of
the widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks motorcycles and more.
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are becoming increasingly popular due to a number of advantages for consumers, including convenience, cost savings and environmental benefits, according to information from the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
On average, it costs about half as much to drive an EV compared to a similar vehicle that runs on gasoline, said a KPUB press release. EVs also produce zero direct emissions, which improves air quality, enhances public health and reduces environmental impact.
As more electric vehicles come onto the market, KPUB’s staff is actively planning how to incorporate customers’ charging needs into community electricity infrastructure. KPUB added a community EV charging station inside the Kerrville Parking Garage in 2012. The staff is also looking at prospective community spaces for potential charging stations to add for the convenience of the public.
Here are some opportunities for KPUB customers to save money while purchasing an EV:
NISSAN LEAF REBATES
The American Public Power Association has teamed up with Nissan to offer rebates to public power communities on the all-electric 2019 Nissan LEAF. KPUB customers and employees are eligible for a $3,500 rebate when purchasing the 2019 LEAF standard edition and $2,500 when purchasing the ePlus edition.
The offer ends Sept. 30. In addition to the public power rebate, customers can also get up to $7,500 in federal EV tax credits.
To claim the rebate, visit PublicPower.org/EVrebates and print the rebate flyer. Bring the flyer, proof of eligible residency and a current electric bill — or for those who work for KPUB, an employee ID or a letter on letterhead — to the local dealer. The closest dealer is Nissan of Boerne, 31805 Interstate 10 W. To find other dealers, visit NissanUSA.com.
EMISSIONS PLAN
KPUB customers can save money by combining the Nissan LEAF offer with an additional rebate through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with its Texas Emissions Reduction Plan, or TERP, program.
Rebates are available for eligible light-duty vehicles purchased or leased on or after Sept. 1. Rebates of up to $2,500 are available for up to 2,000 eligible electric drive — plug-in or plug-in hybrid — or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Applications will be accepted and considered on a first-come, first-served basis until all available rebates have been awarded. Applications will not be accepted after 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2021. Go to terpgrants.org for an application form.
Historical group plans event in Harper
For the past 57 years, the Edwards Plateau Historical Association has been meeting to hear the history of its own part of Texas, and once again, the membership extends an invitation to the public for the semi-annual fall meeting to be held on Oct. 5 at the new Harper Community Park Hall at the junction of U.S. 290 and FM 783.
Sign in is at 9:30 a.m., and the day will include a lunch, refreshments throughout the day, lots of stories and anecdotes, and a visit to the newly renovated museum, plus there will be books available for sale by area authors.
Harold Jobes, a Duderstadt family member, will talk about “murder in Gillespie County;” Antonio Bill, of Alice, will talk about Arturo Pruneda’s life in ranching and shearing in and around Menard and Harper; Charles Eckert of Mason will give an update of the association’s business; and after lunch, a “quick-draw” of eight Harper pioneers will be presented. Descendants of founding families will give shortened versions of their ancestors, including the large land owners of Peril, Stevens, Kroll, Whitworth and Parker, then move on to the community-based Harper, Rogers and Kensing families.
An RSVP is needed by Oct. 2 for the caterer, and the cost is $15 per person. Get in touch with Frederica Wyatt at 325-446-2477 and leave a message, or at P O Box 243, Junction, TX 76849. Dues may also be paid at this meeting for those who wish to become members: $5 per person or $7.50 per couple.
