Counterfeit U.S. currency is circulating in the Kerrville area.
According to information from the Kerrville Police Department, there have been two reported incidents this month in which an unidentified man purchased items at a garage sale with a fake $100 bill and received change.
Both incidents involve a suspect described as a black man in his
mid-20s, about 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with a stocky build and a full beard.
Also in both cases, he was accompanied by a white woman in her mid-20s, heavy set with blonde hair and tattoos. They may have been driving a blue van.
The bogus $100 bills the police department has as evidence are marked with Chinese characters on both sides.
These specially-marked bills are sold online and used to train Chinese cashiers how to count and identify authentic American currency that often comes their way due to being passed or exchanged.
According to the Secret Service in San Antonio, possession of these bills is a crime in the U.S. Novelty or training bills must be one and a half times larger than a genuine bill and only printed on one side to be legal.
There have been three other reported incidents in the past year in which suspects passed the same type of counterfeit bill. Two occurred on Aug. 8, and in both cases, an unidentified white man bought a firearm at a gun show. The other incident was on Jan. 2, when an unidentified white man purchased food at a restaurant.
In a press release, the Kerrville Police Department urged people to make sure the large denomination bills they are handling are real by following the following tips:
• Feel the paper and look for security features such as ink that changes from copper to green on the denomination in the lower right hand corner when the bill is tilted.
• Check for the water mark and security strip, which are both visible when the bill is held up to the light.
• $100 bills have two extra features: a liberty bell that changes from copper to green in the inkwell to the right of the portrait and a purple security strip to the right of the portrait that shows “USA” and “100” when tilted.
If unsure about the legitimacy of the bill, contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.
