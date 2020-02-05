A 44-year-old Kerrville man on parole for various felonies has again been accused of violating sex offender registration requirements.
Records indicate Gary Wilburn Dean Jr. is in the county jail following his Tuesday arrest by a sheriff’s deputy. Dean, who has been in prison for violating sex offender requirements before, was arrested on warrants issued from a recent indictment. The indictment accuses him of failing to report two of his online dating profiles to law enforcement authorities in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.
Dean must register as a sex offender due to two convictions in 2009 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to an indictment, he had intercourse with a girl counter than 14 on two occasions in 2002, when he was 26 years old. In 2003, 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams gave Dean a chance to avoid the felony convictions by placing the man on a seven-year deferred adjudication probation agreement. But records show he violated the agreement by being near and in contact with children. He received two, concurrent five-year prison sentences in 2016 for violating sex offender registration conditions twice in 2015, according to court records.
Dean was convicted in 2016 of possessing 1 to 4 grams of meth, and sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records.
Dean is being held on bonds totaling $20,000, as well as a warrant issued for a suspected parole violation, according to jail records.
