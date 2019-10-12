Kerr County will host a National Weather Service Skywarn/Floodaware Training event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 East in Kerrville.
“Do you want to learn more about flash flooding, hail, tornadoes and other severe weather incidents? Then, you’ll not want to miss this training course,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. Thomas.
Both classes are free of charge and are open to anyone who is interested in attending, Thomas said.
Walk-ins will be welcome.
For more information, contact Thomas at 830-315-2430.
