In the wake of an hours-long standoff with a murder suspect, the Kerrville Police Department is seeking city council approval to apply for a $26,000 state grant to purchase a reconnaissance robot — something they didn’t have during the standoff.
The city council is expected to approve a resolution that would authorize the police department to purchase a small and throwable robot that would give police officers a better look at a tactical situation before entering a building or engaging with a suspect.
The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday night at Kerrville’s City Hall, 701 Main St.
In the Nov. 18 shooting death of Melissa Villagrana in the parking lot of Walmart, police were facing a possible far-flung search for suspect Fernando Rolon. However, Rolon holed up in the Rio 10 movie theater along Bandera Highway, which presented an even challenging situation for police SWAT members.
After nearly 15 hours inside the movie theater, Rolon shot himself and later was pronounced dead at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
In an interview earlier this year, Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight said the department had to borrow a reconnaissance robot from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department to assess the theater situation.
If approved, the police department would apply for a grant to pay for the tactical micro-robot, which is a small tracked unit that can be tossed into an area and provide real-time images and audio from the scene.
