In line with a recurring theme in local public affairs, officials at Thursday’s economic summit in Kerrville stressed the need for more housing — and for more affordable housing.
Michael Prats of Community Development Strategies told attendees at the Hill Country Youth Events Center that Kerrville is “pretty much at 100% occupancy” in terms of multifamily development. And the housing market is just about as tight.
“You have a really good inventory if you want a million-plus house,” said James P. Gaines, the summit’s keynote speaker.
Gaines, a housing economist at the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, presented data showing Kerr County median home prices increasing steadily — by an average of 7.2% per year — since 2011. The average price was $314,606 for the first 11 months of 2019, or $147 per square foot. In January, it was $519,632, or $217 per square foot, according to the data.
According to a housing survey and strategic plan commissioned by the city, there were 971 households in Kerrville making $35,000 and less who paid 30% of their income or more on housing, 16% of all owner-occupied households and 10% of total households in the city. But very few homeowners were making more than $75,000 and paying greater than 30% of their income for housing, the survey found.
Officials at the summit said more affordable and available housing will let companies know they can expand in Kerrville while finding adequate employees; and more housing will attract people willing to work and raise families here.
Other data Gaines presented showed January home sales down 29.4% year over year.
Even some of the few, more affordable homes that have been built recently were snapped up by one person, apparently, Gaines said. This unnamed person reportedly used the homes as “investment properties.”
“2020 will probably be a good year (for housing development) if the builders can find developable lots at cost — if they can develop the lots at the right price bracket,” Gaines said.
One of the benefits of having a company like D.R. Horton building a housing development like Vintage Heights (where homes are expected to be $227,000 or less) is that it can use some of its own money to offset land costs, Gaines said.
