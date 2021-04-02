The roar of military helicopters was heard briefly Wednesday afternoon as three Boeing CH-47 Chinooks soared overhead after leaving the Kerrville airport.
The helicopters had stopped at the airport for fuel before setting course for the Seattle, Washington, area, said Joe Kennedy, president of Kerrville Aviation, in a Wednesday text message.
