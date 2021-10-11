From left, Elena Ramirez, McDonald’s general manager; Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department; and Kevin Mazzu, co-owner of five McDonald's restaurants, including the two in Kerrville. They were among those who attended the Coffee with a Cop event on Oct. 7 at the Sidney Baker Street restaurant.
Lt. Jonathan Cline, left, investigator with the Kerrville Police Department, and KPD Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason were among those who attended the Oct. 7 Coffee with a Cop event at McDonald’s, 600 Sidney Baker St. In the background at center is Kevin Mazzu, who owns the restaurant as well as four others in the area. (Times photo by Sean Batura/photo@dailytimes.com)
Among those who attended the Oct. 7 Coffee with a Cop at McDonald's on Sidney Baker Street were Sgt. Chuck Bocock of the Kerrville Police Department and Elena Ramirez, McDonald’s general manager.
Members of the public mingled with police at a Coffee with a Cop event at the Sidney Baker Street McDonald’s on Thursday.
The restaurant treated peace officers and the public to free small coffees and hosted a live radio broadcast from the establishment featuring an on-air talk with Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall.
