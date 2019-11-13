In honor of Veterans Month this November, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with Apple to make health care information available through the Health app.
VA patients who own iPhones will be able to see their medical information from various participating institutions, including VA, organized into one app. That includes notes about allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals.
The app will also send notifications when health data is updated. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.
“We have delivered veterans an innovative new way to easily and securely access their health information,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Veterans deserve access to their health data at any time and in one place, and with Health Records on the Health app, VA has pushed the veteran experience forward.”
This capability was developed through VA’s Veterans Health Application Programming Interface, or Veterans Health API, first revealed in February, and has topped 2,000 users.
The Veterans Health API allows private sector organizations to create and deploy innovative digital applications that help veterans access their health records in new ways, according to a press release.
Beyond this effort with Apple, VA plans to partner with other organizations to bring similar capabilities to other mobile platforms, the press release says.
