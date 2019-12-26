A 20-year-old Kerrville man on parole for assaulting two police officers five years ago was in the Kerr County jail today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer again, vandalism and resisting arrest.
Jail records indicate Isaih Davila Garcia was jailed today. The status of the Kerrville officer reportedly assaulted, and the circumstances of the arrest, were not immediately available.
According to county records, Garcia received two five-year prison sentences in 2016 by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams after he admitted to violating probation on charges of assaulting two officers. On Sept. 14, 2014, Garcia had kicked or headbutted a Kerrville police officer and struck another with his hand, according to indictments.
Garcia had originally been sentenced to eight years of probation by 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson in 2015. He had violated probation by using cocaine, ecstasy, cocaine, K2 and alcohol, and had been kicked out of a Salvation Army Substance Abuse program in Dallas for possessing K2. He also violated probation by failing to pay $343 in court fees and $420 for his court-appointed attorney, failing to complete any of his 300 hours of community service and failing to pay a $50 Crimestoppers fee, according to court records.
If Garcia had not violated probation, he could have avoided a felony conviction, per the terms of his plea agreement.
Garcia is being held on bonds totaling $65,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.