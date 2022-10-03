The annual 4-H Wild Game Dinner was once again flooded with diners, all anxious to taste the many and varied types of wild game available each year. 

This year’s event featured a different procedure for diners to get to the food, allowing each diner to go directly to any vendor they wanted, without standing in one long line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.