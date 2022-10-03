Jackie Watson, right, along with friends Carey and Bonnie Arnold, get their wristbands for the annual 4-H Wild Game Dinner on Saturday in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Expo Center.
Hundreds of desserts are displayed for visitors to the annual 4-H Wild Game Dinner. Diners were assisted by, from left, Sadie Brewer, Paige Dittmar and Sutton Alexander, all members of Kerr County 4-H, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.
The cooked shrimp station sees a lot of action at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner on Saturday. This year’s event allowed diners to go directly to whatever serving station they wanted, which included nearly 20 types of wild game meats.
Children at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner find more than enough to keep them happy, including lots of dessert. Several generations gathered to enjoy the feast, including the kids of this family, from left, Kade Bolin, Rhett Cathy, Kayes Gulledge, Avery Bolin and Bella Hyatt.
Randy Houston, morning DJ with Ranch Radio, the 4-H Wild Game Dinner on Saturday, calling out winners of the auction for the more than 50 raffle items. The dinner is the primary fundraiser for Kerr County 4-H.
Members of 4-H stand by at the Wild Game Dinner to help out in any way they can, including, from left, Reelyn Fiedler, Hayden Dittmar, Lizzie Scales, Grace Gearin, Madelyn Hall and Ella Robinson.
Taking advantage of the music Live music provided by the Corey Weaver Band, Kelly and Lisa Doster take to the dance floor at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner on Saturday.
Barrett Corrigan drops a raffle ticket into a box to try to win a crossbow at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner on Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Cheli Bardo, left, with David Berry, was a winner of a James Avery-designed piece of jewelry at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner raffle Saturday. More than 50 items were available on the raffle tables.
