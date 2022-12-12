Dr. Mark Foust, superintendent of the Kerrville Independent School District, has taken a position with Northwest ISD in Forth Worth, and is leaving his position in Kerrville. The position in North Texas will be official in 21 days, per state law.
Mark Foust, current superintendent at Kerrville Independent School District, will leave his current position, as he has been named as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools for the Northwest Independent School District in the Dallas area. The hiring will become official following a state-required 21-day waiting period.
“Our school board has immense respect for Mark Foust and his outstanding leadership the past six years,” said Rolinda Schmidt, school board president. “The footprint he leaves will continue to serve our students and community well as we move forward. We wish Dr. Foust and his family all the best in his new role as superintendent of Northwest ISD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.