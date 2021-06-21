 

Flat Rock Park, 3840 Riverside Drive near Kerrville Lake, has been closed for the last week for use by the Texas Archaeological Society for its annual event, bringing together several hundred amateur and professional archaeologists for a combined dig of several locations across the area. The park’s use by the TAS was approved by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court.

