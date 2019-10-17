The Kerr County Animal Services shelter has new hours and a new volunteer policy, but some in the community are concerned this will only be detrimental to the facility and the animals inside.
The shelter’s new hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and closed on weekends.
During a closed-door meeting earlier this week, the Kerr County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the new hours, along with a stricter volunteer policy. The hours are an effort to reduce the cost of KCAS staff members’ overtime — which would save taxpayer funds — and to increase public access, according to a press release that was issued late Thursday afternoon.
But would it really increase public access? Karen Guerriero, who sits on the KCAS Advisory Board, said she doesn’t think so. The new hours were a complete shock to her.
“It’s very sad. I feel like more animal lives will be lost as a result of the changes,” Guerriero said. “We have tried to suggest to the county that they alter the hours on days that are not so busy to accommodate the public and that has fallen on deaf ears.”
The shelter used to be open on Saturdays, which allowed volunteers — including students who are usually in school during the week — to come walk dogs, Guerriero said. Volunteers are not allowed to visit when the shelter is closed.
On days when the shelter is closed, a kennel tech will go in and check on all the animals, clean their areas and feed them, according to KCAS Director Reagan Givens.
“If there’s time on the weekend for the kennel tech to get (the animals) out, then they will do so,” Givens said. “But it just depends because they’re oftentimes limited on hours. ... Basically we’re going back to the way it was a year ago. The animals may have to sit in kennels through the weekend.”
From a medical standpoint, that’s something that concerns Phyllis Allen, a vet tech at Freeman Fritts who is also on the KCAS Advisory Board.
“There were a lot more eyes and ears on the situation on Saturdays,” Allen said. “It kind of broke up the weekend a little bit more health-wise for the animals.”
Guerriero said she was also worried that animals won’t have as many chances to be taken to a no-kill shelter before being euthanized since the shelter will be closed on Saturdays. But Givens said that transfer operations won’t change much.
“Any rescues can still pick up on Saturday,” Givens said. “They just need to make arrangements during the week prior to Saturday.”
In terms of potential adoptions, Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he thinks the new hours are more accessible for working people, given that Tuesdays and Thursdays are open an extra hour after 5 p.m.
By taking later lunches and staying open later during the week, we are accommodating those who work,” Letz said. “Plus, the adjusted schedule will hopefully allow additional time for adoption events and educational activities.”
Allen said she disagrees.
“The 5 to 6 p.m. time frame on Tuesdays and Thursdays?” Allen said. “Oftentimes, families are getting home from work and looking for a brand new family member at animal control is probably not high on their list (of priorities) ... The Saturday hours are far more conducive for families.”
Givens said that he’s been going through the numbers, and on weekends, they have a higher rate of animals surrendered and brought in as strays than they have adoptions. He did not share the numbers with The Kerrville Daily Times.
“I’m not expecting there to be a difference in adoptions,” Givens said, adding that they’ve hired an adoption coordinator. “We’ve never had a schedule like this with an adoption coordinator ... I’m thinking we’re going to have good results.”
And the shelter will be open for one more hour a week than it was before. Previously, the shelter has been staffed 47 hours a week and open to the public for 39 hours a week. With the proposed changes, the shelter will be staffed and open to the public for 40 hours a week.
County Judge Kelly said it’s important for the KCAS to focus on fulfilling the county’s state-mandated responsibilities, such as rabies control and public safety, something that Givens echoed.
“As one could imagine, the long list of services we provide keeps our limited number of staff members extremely busy,” Givens said. “Please keep in mind that all of us at Kerr County Animal Services are animal lovers, too. We want what is best for the animals.”
This year, KCAS has adopted out more that 1,000 dogs and cats so far on top of duties such as finding lost pets, investigating animal cruelty cases, rescuing trapped animals, enforcing licensing laws and ensuring animal welfare, Givens said.
Guerriero added she’s worried that success will only roll downhill now.
“It’s very unfortunate for the animal community here,” she said. “We were making such great strides and this is a huge step back.”
As for the new volunteer policy, volunteers will begin signing up to work specific shifts. Givens said this would help make operations run more smoothly and consistently.
The KCAS advisory board has been looking to have a volunteer policy in place, according to Guerriero, but she wishes that the volunteers were consulted before the court decided to implement the new policy. It’s a bit too inaccessible for some, she said.
“Many volunteers come in as they have time and aren’t always available to schedule,” Guerriero said. “That’s going to be a big setback for the volunteers.”
“I understand they have to pay their bills, but I think a variety of heads could have gotten together — that’s what the committee was for — and made a decision that could have satisfied all involved,” Allen added.
Givens said that the commissioners court tasks advisory boards with what they are to advise about.
The new volunteer schedule will start on Oct. 21. Volunteers who would like to sign up should stop by the shelter a few days in advance so they can sign paperwork.
KCAS is at 3600 Loop 534.
