Little or no precipitation is in the forecast through Wednesday.
Isolated showers and storms may pop up across the area today. This favors areas to our south and east. High temperatures climb into the middle 90s. Heat index values will approach or exceed 100 degrees during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with hot daytime highs between 94 and 97 degrees across the area. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Most areas remain rainfree.
Partly cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday with a high around 94. Rain chances are less than 10 percent.
A few showers and storms are possible Sunday and Monday, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
