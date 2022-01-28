Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson, left, and County Judge Rob Kelly are among officials at a meeting Monday at which they address a property in Center Point some residents said is unsafe and in need of cleanup.
County officials are trying to figure out how to clean up a property off Storage Lane East in Center Point that some residents have said is unsafe, especially for children who play nearby.
Greg Muslin, who requested the matter be put on the commissioners court’s Monday meeting agenda, said a peace officer told him that police have found drug needles and paraphernalia in the yard of the property next to where children play.
