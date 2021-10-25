A 27-year-old California man is dead, and a 42-year-old Mountain Home resident is accused of killing him in a drunk-driving crash near Interstate 10.
Matthew Tamkin, of Pasadena, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, northwest of Mountain Home, and Anthony Scott Meinert was arrested and accused of intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport.
