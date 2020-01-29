Feral cats, a new animal shelter, and changes to Kerrville city law are among topics for Thursday afternoon’s meeting of the county animal services committee.
Members of the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee will meet in the commissioners courtroom at 1 p.m. at the county courthouse, 700 Main St. According to their agenda, they will receive a report from a recently formed nonprofit, Kerrville Pets Alive! The nonprofit has been helping out the county with animal services and provides pet adoption services.
The county wants to build a new animal shelter, along with other county facilities, through a bond issue this year. No amount has been proposed, as the county is in the early stages of determining facility needs and costs. Committee members also will discuss these matters at their meeting.
The committee may discuss ideas for changes in Kerrville city animal law. The agenda doesn’t specify exactly what changes, and the committee deferred press questions on this matter to the city. According to city spokesman Stuart Cunyus, there will be no update from the city on this matter at the meeting.
The committee also will discuss the problem of feral cats.
