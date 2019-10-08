A garage building in the 400 block of Spicer Loop was left a total loss after a fire on Sept. 29.
No one was in the building when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, said Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Wesley Gordon.
The origin of the fire is currently unknown.
The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes, preventing it from spreading to two other buildings nearby. The garage is believed to have no insurance coverage, according to a press release from Kerr County Public Relations Director Lisa Walter.
Seven Turtle Creek VFD volunteers responded to the fire, manning two fire engines and one command/brush/rescue truck. Assisting at the scene were an additional five firefighters from Center Point.
