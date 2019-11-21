Melissa Villagrana was well remembered by hundreds, if not thousands, of people on Wednesday, but it was the her daughter’s words that captured the spirit of a woman whose life was cut far too short Monday night in a Kerrville parking lot.
“My mother was more than just a mother,” wrote Laura Martinez on a site to raise funds to help with the funeral. “She was a daughter, a grandma, a sister, a cousin, an aunt, a niece, a wife, a friend and so much more. She always put everyone before herself. She is the strongest woman I know and the best mother I know.
“This has been the hardest day of my life and I am so thankful to have so much support, love, care and prayers.”
Martinez told The Kerrville Daily Times that the family was going through a “rough time” and would not be commenting further.
Villagrana, a mother of three, was shot and killed late Monday night in the parking lot of Walmart, where she worked. Her attacker was Fernando Rolon Jr. — a fellow Walmart employee — who shot Villagrana multiple times before fleeing, then barricading himself in the Rio 10 Theater, where he killed himself Monday afternoon.
Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said Rolon and Villagrana were employees of the company at the time of the shooting, but disclosed no more information, citing an ongoing investigation. Police said they are not certain of the motive behind the killing, other than confirming the victim and the assailant knew each other. The Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department are conducting an investigation into the shooting.
At Walmart, an impromptu memorial with flowers, a photo and cross was placed near where Villagrana died. Online, especially on Facebook, Villagrana was fondly remembered.
“A beautiful cousin and amazing soul taken way too early,” wrote Sandra Richardson on Facebook. “God please be with her family, her children. Wrap your arms around them and give them comfort and peace. Melissa Perez Villagrana, you will be missed.
Another Facebook message read: “You were such a light to everyone who knew you. Now you can shine bright with our God watching over us. You will be missed by so many.”
Martinez set up an online fundraiser, with an aim at raising $25,000, that had raised nearly $1,000 by late Wednesday afternoon. The comments poured into the GoFundMe site as well.
“I didn’t know her but this tragedy affected everyone in this community and I think everyone should be a part of this heartfelt love,” wrote one commenter, who donated $25.
The suspect in the shooting, Fernando Rolon Jr., posted a link to a suicide prevention fundraiser on his Facebook page on Nov. 2 — marking his birthday. Rolon’s public-facing Facebook page also featured a cover photo of assault weapons. A selfie shows Rolon in a face mask, tactical gear, and he appears to be holding a gun. There are numerous connections to shooting sports, gun clubs and tactical groups.
Rolon and Villagrana were not connected on the social media platform.
One Walmart employee, who asked not to be identified, told The Kerrville Daily Times in the moments after the shooting that it was a dispute between two co-workers, but didn’t elaborate further. Rolon was also believed to have worked at the movie theater, according to police. That enabled him to access the theater before the 15-hour standoff.
Law enforcement searched Rolon’s Kerrville apartment, but it’s unclear what they recovered from the search.
