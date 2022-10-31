Nearly 1,500 people attended the Harvest Festival at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center on Saturday. Kids and adults in costumes have a great time with the five bounce houses, along with a petting zoo, a cake walk, pumpkin decorating and a scavenger hunt with a $100 gift card prize.
Lyric Martin, 3, gets her face painted at the annual Harvest Festival at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center on Saturday. Along with face painting, kids could participate in pumpkin carving or decorating, a cake walk, a petting zoo and five huge bounce houses.
The pumpkin patch, a great place for pictures, is the setting for the Compton family children, including, from left, Christina Compton, Johnny Compton, Avery Compton and Bailey Compton. Nearly 1,500 people visited the Harvest Festival at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corp Community Center on Saturday to enjoy the event.
Roger Mathews
The Salvation Army’s Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, hosted its annual harvest festival Saturday, drawing nearly 1,500 people. Families brought their children, mostly in costume, to enjoy a day of fun, food and Halloween events.
The Kroc Center was transformed into a kid’s wonderland, with five bounce houses, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, face painting and a treasure hunt that would yield a $100 gift card to the winner. Along with the attractions, there were candy stations throughout the festival for kids to collect their goodies, and there were food trucks for the hungry.
