 The Salvation Army’s Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, hosted its annual harvest festival Saturday, drawing nearly 1,500 people. Families brought their children, mostly in costume, to enjoy a day of fun, food and Halloween events.

The Kroc Center was transformed into a kid’s wonderland, with five bounce houses, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, face painting and a treasure hunt that would yield a $100 gift card to the winner. Along with the attractions, there were candy stations throughout the festival for kids to collect their goodies, and there were food trucks for the hungry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.