Two area high school seniors were recently named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program. Keaton Mitchell with Tivy High School and Jake Mein with Our Lady of the Hills College Prep both received letters of commendation from the national organization.
“We are proud of Keaton’s efforts both in the classroom and in his extracurricular activities,” said Shelby Balser, Tivy High School principal. “Keaton is a model student who challenges himself daily, a talented choir member and mastermind robotics team member. He is a shining example of a well-rounded Tivy Antler.”
