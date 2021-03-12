AUSTIN — Texas State Parks have begun the process of expanding capacity statewide, tracking Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest reopening order and allowing more Texans the opportunity to visit their favorite parks. Restrictions affecting group sizes have been lifted, although masks are strongly encouraged for park visitors, especially when indoors or in areas where it is difficult to socially distance.
“We’re excited to welcome more visitors to our parks,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “We want Texans to know that the safety of our visitors and our park staff is our top priority as we increase visitor capacity. Prior to COVID-19, and throughout the last year, our parks have seen growing visitation, and our teams are working hard to accommodate those who want to get outside and experience the incredible natural and cultural resources our parks have to offer.”
