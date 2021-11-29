The owner of a rental cabin in Comfort has been accused of making secret video recordings of tenants for more than a year.
Investigators with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating owner A Jay Allee in July after a guest at the cabin reported finding a hidden camera in the master bedroom, according to a press release from the agency. Investigators “recovered evidence indicating Allee has been secretly videotaping guests staying at his cabin for over a year, possibly longer,” according to the release.
