A 54-year-old Kerrville man with a pending shoplifting charge was jailed on a felony accusation of pretending to be a police officer.
The investigation leading to the arrest of John Desmond Die began June 16, when a Kerrville Police Department officer was dispatched to Louise Hays Park about 5 p.m. It was determined that a 9-year-old was throwing rocks into the water at the park near where a person later identified as John Die was swimming, according to an email from KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
