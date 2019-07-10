Kerr County officials are reaching out to citizens for help in planning two of its more long-term capital improvement projects.
During the Kerr County Commissioners Court regular session Monday morning at the courthouse, County Judge Rob Kelly proposed forming a committee that would research needs and costs, zero-in on specifications and make recommendations regarding construction projects for the Kerr County Courthouse Annex and the Kerr County Animal Services facility.
Commissioners unanimously agreed that forming such a committee would prove a wise choice moving forward. Additionally, they calculated that a committee of seven members would be large enough to include two commissioners and a member of the public nominated by each commissioner.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve on the committee is asked to apply by getting in touch with the commissioner who represents the precinct in which they live. Deadline for applications will be Friday, Aug. 30.
County commissioners are:
• Precinct 1: Harley David Belew, 830-792-2213, hbelew@co.kerr.tx.us
• Precinct 2: Tom Moser, 830-792-2214, tmoser@co.kerr.tx.us
• Precinct 3: Jonathan Letz, 830-792-2216, jletz@co.kerr.tx.us
• Precinct 4: Don Harris, 830-792-2217, dharris@co.kerr.tx.us
In what is their busy, budget-planning season, commissioners made time July 2 for a workshop focusing on the county’s future project needs — in particular four major projects.
The projects discussed included improvements to the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, a renovation to the Kerr County Courthouse grounds, construction and reconfiguration of the Kerr County Annex’s lower level and a new Kerr County Animal Services facility.
Architect Peter Lewis was on hand at the workshop to discuss with county leaders his very-early-in-the-process sketches and rough cost estimates of those projects.
Some of the needs the county has in its facilities could be handled with short-term fixes, but some should be “parts of a comprehensive, strategic plan” that would clearly prioritize projects and propose a working timetable, Kelly said.
