The staple foods for a cowboy breakfast include sausage, biscuits and gravy. At least, that's what several said at the annual Cowboy Breakfast on Friday.
Every year, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show kicks off with a Cowboy Breakfast before the sun comes up. It's a chance to mingle, eat hot cakes and play games like competitive goat milking and bouncy horse races.
For Lulu Stebbins of Hal Peterson Middle School, who has shown goats since third grade and is participating in the queen's court for the first time, the event is all about community.
"It's a really great little family we have," Stebbins said. "(My favorite part is) the friendships with all the girls I have. It's really a good community to be able to lean back on."
According to Jake Williamson, the general manager for the Hill Country Youth Event Center where the event takes place, the breakfast as well as the livestock show is all about the children.
"This is one of those events where the active youth are put in the spotlight," Williamson said. "It's not for the adults, not for the special interest group. This is where the kids can be with their peers, competing with each other and showing off their projects they and their parents worked hard on it all winter."
Williamson said the breakfast has grown in recent years. That could be because it moved from being outdoors at the Kerr County Courthouse to being indoors at the center a few years ago.
"Elderly (people) or somebody who might not attend otherwise can now attend this because it's fully indoors," Williamson said. "It's always revitalizing and bringing new things to it to help it grow."
The livestock show allows children to show all sorts of agricultural work and earn thousands of dollars in scholarships. The event brings in people from all around the area, which really helps enrich Kerrville's economy, Williamson added.
"This show is one of the largest that comes to town," Williamson said. "All those people that come, they've got to get gas, they need somewhere to eat, they need somewhere to shop. It really is an economic driver for sales tax revenue."
Kerrville resident Kristen Cline said the event is an opportunity for her son Wyatt, who shows goats, to develop responsibility.
"It just shows there's still kids out there that want to get involved in showing animals and they're not always on their phone," said Wyatt Cline. "It's important because you need to get out in the real world and not get caught up on the screen."
The Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show lasts until Jan. 18. For more information, go to HCDJLS.org.
