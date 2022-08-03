The Big Sky fire north of Fredericksburg has affected an estimated 1,400 acres and was 25% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
A firefighting DC-10 airplane helped to secure the southwest corner of the blaze while helicopters helped to cool hotspots, according to a Wednesday-morning statement from the forest service. Bulldozers made progress building a fire line and crews and aircraft were to continue working the scene Wednesday.
