High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry through Thursday.
A cold front will approach the region late Thursday night, bringing a wind shift and cooler temperatures as we close out the week.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast today. Highs top out in the lower 70s. North winds become light and variable by the afternoon hours.
Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Light winds continue overnight.
Skies become partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. Southwest winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
Our Thursday cold front likely will be dry, although a few showers and storms are possible across the Eastern Hill Country when the front rolls through.
I’m not expecting any measurable rainfall in our local forecast through Sunday.
Models indicate a cold front Monday and Tuesday, which could bring a few showers to our region next week.
An unsettled weather pattern featuring colder temperatures and possible precipitation appears more likely late next week. More to come as models come into better agreement.
