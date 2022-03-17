From left, Brenda Hughes, local councilwoman and Kerrville Pets Alive! board member; Joey Lynch, KPA! volunteer; and Breanna Larsen, KPA! board member, help rescue five dogs from the shelter run by Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter, which must euthanize animals to make space if no homes can be found. The women rescued the dogs on March 11 after animal services asked for help March 10.
Brenda Hughes, local councilwoman and Kerrville Pets Alive! board member, comforts a stray dog she helped rescue from the Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter on March 11.
Courtesy
Brenda Hughes, local councilwoman and Kerrville Pets Alive! board member, comforts a stray dog she helped rescue from the Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter on March 11.
From left, Brenda Hughes, local councilwoman and Kerrville Pets Alive! board member; Joey Lynch, KPA! volunteer; and Breanna Larsen, KPA! board member, help rescue five dogs from the shelter run by Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter, which must euthanize animals to make space if no homes can be found. The women rescued the dogs on March 11 after animal services asked for help March 10.
A sudden influx of stray dogs at the crowded county animal shelter last week had staff and volunteer animal advocates scrambling to find them homes.
“Thanks to our working relationship with (county) animal control, they were able to notify us when they got a large number of stray dogs in,” said Karen Guerriero, board president of Kerrville Pets Alive!, a local nonprofit. “The shelter does have to euthanize for space, and they let us know there was a code red and that we needed to take action to identify rescue adopters or foster those animals that needed to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.