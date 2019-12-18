A 49-year-old Ingram woman has been convicted of felony driving while intoxicated.
As part of her sentence, Michelle Leigh Fullen will spend a few months in a lockdown, addiction-treatment facility run by the Texas Department of Corrections. Fullen was in the county jail Wednesday awaiting transfer to that facility, according to jail records.
Fullen also was sentenced to 10 years probation and fined $500 by 216th Judge N. Keith Williams on Dec. 12, after she pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on April 26.
Fullen’s charge was enhanced from a misdemeanor to a felony due to previous DWI convictions. The first two DWIs are misdemeanors in Texas, and the third is a felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Fuller was convicted of DWI in Bexar County twice; in 2000 and 2017, according to a July 16 indictment.
Williams also ordered Fuller to pay $60 to DPS for a lab testing fee and $513 in court costs.
