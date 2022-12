Bio Box

The following list of the three videos shown to students was provided in a letter to parents of Hal Peterson Middle School students. All descriptions are from Tana Althaus, principal.

Roadtrip Nation – Beating the Odds https://roadtripnation.com/roadtrip/beating-the-odds-documentary

Elements of this video that are not age appropriate include conversations about

verbal, physical and emotional abuse, drug and alcohol use, and sexuality.

Self-Care in the Middle School

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSXXYH4pWfs&ab_channel=MGHClayCenter

Elements of this video that are not age appropriate include conversations about

gender identity and self-harm.

Teens, Social Media and Technology

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/documentary/generation-like/

Elements of this video that are not age appropriate include unhealthy sexualized

behaviors.