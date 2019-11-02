On Tuesday, the city of Kerrville will ask residents to approve 19 changes to the city’s charter — the governing document of the city — and one that focuses the city’s efforts to simplify the budgeting process.
However, the language being stricken from the charter, as proposed in the changes, would eliminate some of the explicit requirements set forth by former City Councils when it came to transparency.
Proposition N, which is one of 19 alphabetized propositions on the ballot, is aimed at cutting down the minutiae of the budgeting process, aligning it with “industry standards” and a close adherence to state laws that preempt local laws.
“Our current Charter contains very detailed and complex information regarding the budget,” Kerrville Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier wrote in an email on Friday afternoon. “We can simplify the Charter and keep budget standards continually current and more comprehensive by referring to industry standards and best practices prescribed by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) rather than trying to list all of the standards within the City’s Charter.”
The ballot proposition that comes before voters reads this way: “Amendment to the City Charter simplifying the budget process and requiring compliance with state law and the industry standards and best practices prescribed by the Government Finance Officers Association.”
Just some of the items removed in this section of the charter are:
A complete financial statement of the City showing all outstanding obligations of the City, the cash on hand to the credit of each and every fund.
Elimination of a budget message from the city manager.
Provided that no amendment to the budget shall increase the authorized expenditures to an amount greater than total estimated income.
Means to print in the contemporary means of information sharing, which includes, a newspaper of general circulation which is published in the City, and on the City’s website.
Including the amount of salary or compensation of officers and employees.
At the same time the city also spells out a stronger five-year forecasting plan for budgeting and capital expenditures, replacing vague language from the previous document.
When it comes to transparency, city officials said they will continue to operate in a way that aligns with best practices and state law, which includes the publication of public employee salaries and communication with the public in channels outside of city-run websites or facilities.
“We will continue our current practice of publishing pay plans by position and total salaries by department in the budget book,” Dozier said. “In addition, we will adhere to all GFOA requirements regarding disclosure requirements for personnel, personnel expense and any personnel related metrics.”
The Texas Press Association’s Ed Sterling told The Kerrville Daily Times that the city was under no legal obligation to post its budgetary decisions in the newspaper — unlike some other agencies — but that it was still a good practice put in writing by past city officials. Sterling said past state Attorneys General have given guidance to keep the status quo when it comes to communication with the public.
Dozier said the city does not plan to reduce its paid publications with Kerrville-area media companies.
“With regards to the publishing requirement — The Local Government Code (state law) specifies how budgets will be published,” Dozier wrote. “Since the city must comply with the charter as well as state law, making this change prevents a situation where state law differs from the charter and we either have to change our charter or comply with both requirements. This is especially relevant because in the 2019 state legislative session, Senate Bill 2 removed newspaper-publishing requirements related to the tax rate.”
