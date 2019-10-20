Families & Literacy recently received a grant from Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial library that will cover testing costs for 25 students.
Families and Literacy offers GED classes to adults ages 18 to 85, parenting classes and citizenship classes to put non-citizens on the road to naturalization, among other resources. The nonprofit also serves former high school students who dropped out and parents who lack English language proficiency.
Families & Literacy is in its 24th year of providing adult education programs for Kerr and surrounding counties. About 150 students each semester enroll in classes on civics and government, the English language, computer skills and GED-prep classes.
Friends of the Library provide funding for Books for Babies, large-print books, audio books and the children’s summer program, as well as library improvements such as a recent Wi-Fi upgrade to the first floor where the Friends bookstore and community room are located.
“Friends of the Library are happy to support Families & Literacy,” said Mary Lee Gowland, treasurer of Friends of the butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. “More readers, more library patrons.”
