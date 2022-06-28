With the purchase of the land for the public safety facility, the Kerrville city council has taken the first step toward the construction of the facility. Tuesday's actions also included approving the Design-Build method of construction, as well as an approval for plans to move a gravity sewer line on the property from a diagonal line across the plot to the perimeter..
With the purchase of a 7.117 acre tract of land near the intersection of Clearwater Paseo and Rio Monte Drive, the city of Kerrville Tuesday in their regular meeting, has made the first move toward building the public safety facility, as mandated by the passage of the $45 million bond in May.
The land was purchased at a market price of $705,000 and will be paid for out of the general fund, with those funds to be replaced when bond money is received by the city. The seller is identified as Hervey Square Limited Partnership, a holding company out of Texarkana, but no other information was available about the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.