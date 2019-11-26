The Kerr County Christian Assistance Ministry will host a food fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the parking lot at the CAM office, 521 Barnett St.
This food distribution is for Kerr County residents who are on a low or fixed income.
“To receive this food, you must complete and sign a voucher, which will be turned in at the food fair,” a CAM spokesman said. “Please follow the instructions for lining up your car.”
Vouchers are available at the CAM office during its normal business hours: 2-6 p.m. Monday and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
For more information, call 792-6014.
