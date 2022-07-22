Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a Kerrville parolee accused of evading arrest with a vehicle and resisting arrest on May 16.
Joshua Calamaco, jailed 19 times in Kerr County over the years, was sent to prison in January 2019 after being convicted of various misdemeanors and felonies committed over the course of nine months in 2018, including dealing 1/4 ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana, evidence tampering, bail jumping, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana three times, dealing THC, evading arrest with a vehicle, driving without a valid license twice, possessing THC and recklessly driving a vehicle and causing a crash that resulted in damage to a vehicle and driving away without taking responsibility.
