Kerr County voters whose registration is current this December will soon be receiving new voter registration certificates in the mail from the Kerr County elections department.
Voters expecting their new certificates should watch for orange and white cards, which will be valid for two years, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.
The new cards will be needed to cast ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections. The next election on the schedule will be the 2020 General Primary Election, which is set for March 3.
Those who are not registered can go to webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp for a registration form.
The Kerr County elections department asks any registered voter to provide new information if they have had an address change, name change, 911 change or have moved in the last two years.
Those voters who have a P.O. box as their mailing addresses, but who have new residential addresses, are asked to notify the voter registration department in the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office at the Kerr County Courthouse. The precinct in which a voter is eligible to vote is based on the physical location of their residence.
Voters also have the option of emailing their changes to either nalford@co.kerr.tx.us or evaw@co.kerr.tx.us or faxing to 830-792-2253.
If sending by mail, address notice of changes to:
Kerr County Tax Assessor/Collector
– Elections Department
700 Main St. Suite. 124
Kerrville, TX 78028
To learn more, call 830-792-2242.
