Barbara French is a Halloween fanatic. When she taught English as a second language at a middle school in Maryland, she loved to teach her students — mostly from other countries — about some American Halloween traditions. She’d start her Halloween trickery the day before Oct. 31.
“I would tell them, ‘I’m so sorry, but I won’t be here tomorrow,’” French said. “Then I put a sign on the door that said ‘Knock if you want to come in.’ I would hear a little knock ... and I would start knocking back. They would talk with each other, trying to figure out the true meaning of the sign. Pretty soon, I would throw the door open and chase them down the hall in my witch costume.”
It’s that Halloween spirit that carries on at French’s home come every October. While there aren’t so many children coming by her place, as she lives in an adults-only neighborhood in Kerrville, French and her husband elaborately decorate their yard with sassy, joke-ridden gravestones and their end tables with jars full of rubber snakes.
Witches are French’s favorite item to collect, and it’s not hard to tell — three witches stir rats into their cauldron on the front porch and, inside, witches rule over the fireplace.
While the collection of decorations grows every year, many of the French’s decorations are irreplaceable. One room is full of bookshelves with tiny, spooky villages, complete with screaming figurines and lights. The intricate village pieces were all made in France, said Russell French, Barbara’s husband.
“Just like us, they’ve gotten old, and some of them work (well) and some of them don’t,” he said. “There’s no way to replace them; they’re discontinued.”
For those looking to get into holiday decorating, Barbara French recommends starting small.
“You can go overboard really easily,” she said. “Just pick things that appeal to you, things that speak to you. ... We like scary, but a lot of (our decorations are) cute. We have a little bit of both.”
Even in neighborhoods where children aren’t so frequent, the Frenches find it worth decorating.
“Our community has a community Facebook page, and I always tell them, ‘If you want to come over on Halloween, I know you’re not going to bring a trick or treat bag, because you’re a little past that, but bring a wine glass,’” Barbara French said.
To see the French’s yard decorations, drive by 311 Buckboard Drive W.
