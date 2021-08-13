198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson swears in Paul Gonzales as Precinct 3 Constable at a Thursday-morning ceremony at the Kerr County Courthouse. Gonzales was joined by his wife, Sylvia, and children, Andrew (tallest) and Alexander.
A peace officer who’s served his hometown of Kerrville for decades has become the next constable of Precinct 3.
Paul Gonzales, who’s been with the Kerrville Police Department for most of his career, took the oath of office Thursday morning at the Kerr County Courthouse with his wife, Sylvia, and two children, Andrew and Alexander, standing by. He was sworn in by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. and was appointed to the post by the Kerr County Commissioners Court this week.
The office of constable in Texas dates back as early as 1823, when John Tumlinson, the newly elected alcalde of the Colorado District in Stephen F. Austin's first colony in Texas, wrote to the Baron de Bastrop in San Antonio that he had "appointed but one officer who acts in the capacity of constable to summon witnesses and bring offenders to justice,” according to the factsheet. Other prominent colonists who served as constable included John Austin and James Strange. The Constitution of the Republic of Texas in 1836 provided for the election in each county of a sheriff and “a sufficient number of constables," and shortly after Texas became a state, an act passed by the legislature specified that the constable should be "the conservator of the peace throughout the county," adding that "it shall be his duty to suppress all riots, routs, affrays, fighting, and unlawful assemblies, and he shall keep the peace, and shall cause all offenders to be arrested, and taken before some justice of the peace," according to the factsheet.
“Constables were the most active law-enforcement officials in many counties during the early statehood of Texas,” reads the factsheet.
During the military occupation of Texas after the Civil War, the election of county officials all but ceased, as the Union military appointed more than 200 individuals to state and county offices; more than one-third of the county offices in Texas were vacant, and many counties had no constables. Under the 1869 Constitution, no constables were elected in Texas from 1869 to 1872, though some were appointed by justices of the peace. The Constitution of 1876 mandated that constables would once again be elected at the precinct level.
