The public is invited to take unused medicines to the Kerrville Police Department on Saturday for safe disposal.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, KPD will be taking back any unwanted, expired or unused medications with the help of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. To drop of meds, enter the KPD parking lot from Sidney Baker Street and follow the signs to the back of the parking lot, where a volunteer will take the items.
