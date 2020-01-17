A 27-year-old Kerrville man is in the county jail on accusations of felony drug dealing.
According to county records, Oscar Arredondo was jailed Tuesday by a Kerr County Sheriff’s following an investigation that began last month.
The sheriff’s office has accused Arredondo of possessing, on Dec. 20, 2019, from 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which could be methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin.
Arredondo is in the county jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
