Several Hal Peterson Middle School students earned spots in the UIL Region Orchestras after a round of auditions recently.
Students earning spots in the Philharmonic Orchestra are eighth graders Reese Schwartz, fifth chair, violin; and Julia Veurink, seventh chair, cello. Viola players earning spots were Eme Evans, third chair; Julian Duarte, fifth chair; Marlee Forrester, eighth chair; and Violet Sanchez, 12th chair.
