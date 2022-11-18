Tranquility Island lights were officially lit Friday by a group of city employees, local companies and donors to the project. Just before the lights were lit, George Eychner, who headed the project, toasted their success with alcohol-free, bubbly grape juice.
After raising $200,000 for a project at Tranquility Island, Light the Island came to life Friday at a lighting ceremony. Part of the group on hand included city staff members, including, from left, Rosa Ledesma, recreation manager for Parks and Recreation; Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation; and Michael Hornes, assistant Kerrville city manager.
Roger Mathews
A dedicated group of people gathered in Louise Hays Park on Friday near dusk to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the “Light the Island” project to transform Tranquility Island into a Christmas wonderland of lights and holiday figures.
The man behind the project, of many who contributed, was George Eychner, who emceed the ceremony.
