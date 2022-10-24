An Ingram man pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison this month.
Shadie Leland Baker appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Oct. 7 and pleaded guilty to dealing 1-4 grams of meth on April 7, 2021, pursuant to a plea deal with the office of 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold. Baker also pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of meth on Sept. 2, 2021, and received a concurrent, two-year prison sentence.
