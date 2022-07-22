Malcolm Mathews, a park design specialist, works with the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department on improvements and additions for Singing Hill Park. The meeting to allow public input on the park was held at Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street, Wednesday, July 20.
Kristie Keese votes on the most important items that need attention at Singing Hill Park. All attendees were given four blue sticky dots to vote on their highest priority projects at the park.
Attendees at the Parks and Recreation public input meeting choose their items that need addressing at Singing Hill Park.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation department had a public comment session at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St., Wednesday, July 20. The department asked the public to comment on possible improvements, upgrades and new items at Singing Wind Park.
The meeting came out of discussions by the Parks and Recreation board on the 10-year plan, passed earlier this year and approved by the Kerrville City Council, according to Ashlea Boyle, Parks and Recreation Department director.
