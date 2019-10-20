It’s a good thing Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Will Allen keeps an extra pair of socks and boots in his truck because he needed them on Sunday.
Allen was the first responder to aid a woman who had driven her Toyota Prius across Louise Hays Park and launched her car into the Guadalupe River just below the dam. The middle-aged woman, who was taken to Peterson Medical Center, had unknown injuries and it’s unclear to police what prompted the accident.
Allen said it was possible the woman was having a medical emergency before the crash. Intoxication is not being ruled out.
Just how she ended up in the river is being investigated. While it appears she drove across the grassy part of the park, just east of Sidney Baker Street, she left no tire tracks or skid marks before plunging into the river. The Prius appears to have gone over one of the dam’s southern buttresses. The front end of the car was heavily damaged and the airbags deployed.
The National Transportation Safety Board says airbags can deploy on a moderate impact of 8-14 miles per hour.
The call came in at 10 a.m. and Allen pulled up his patrol SUV to the side of the river and saw the car resting in the riverbed. At that point, he wasn’t sure if anyone was in the vehicle. He had to walk around the dam, and into the water before realizing the car was still occupied.
Kerrville Fire Department paramedics and EMTs were at the site quickly after Allen, but they had to bring in an off-road vehicle to help bring the woman to an ambulance.
As the morning progressed, a steady of joggers and walkers stopped by to see what happened as firefighters worked with Fat Boy Towing to see how to get the Prius out of the water. Eventually, Fat Boy Towing had to bring in a larger truck to remove the car from the river.
Allen, walking around in soggy socks and boots, answered questions from bystanders and looked for any witnesses to the crash. The one thing Allen could say was that this was definitely a parking violation.
